South Africa: Double Murder Suspect Arrested At Melmoth

press release

A suspect (23) who allegedly killed his father and his brother is due to appear in the Melmoth Magistrates Court tomorrow facing murder charges. He was arrested after Melmoth police were called to attend to a double murder at KwaNgqekwane area in Melmoth.

This morning at 06:00, Melmoth police attended to the killings at KwaGqekwane area, Melmoth. On their arrival they discovered the two bodies in a rondavel on the homestead. The bodies were identified as that of the home owner (40) and his stepson (24). Both had sustained multiple injuries on their head and body. It is alleged that they were hacked and stabbed by a family member last night and the matter was only reported to the police this morning.

A case docket with two counts of murder was opened at Melmoth police station and the suspect was immediately arrested by police. He was charged with two counts of murder. The weapon suspected to be used during the attack was found and seized as an exhibit.