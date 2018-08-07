South Africa: Two Late Chanegs to SA Schools Squad

7 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Sharks Under-18 players Thabiso Mdletshe (prop) and Mzwandile Menze (centre), have been added to the SA Schools squad following the injury-enforced withdrawal of two players.

Banele Mthenjane (prop, Nelspruit High School), one of three players who also featured for the SA Schools side in 2017, and Lionel April (flyhalf, Hermanus High School) were forced the withdraw from the squad for the Under-18 International Series, which kicks off on Friday.

Their places were taken by Mdletshe, who is from Glenwood High School, and Menze, from Durban High School (DHS). This brings Glenwood's representation in coach Sean Erasmus' squad to three, while there are now two players from DHS.

"It's always tough to lose players before a ball has even been kicked, but unfortunately these things happen and we feel for Banele and Lionel," said Erasmus, whose team started with their preparations on Sunday in Stellenbosch.

"At the same time, this provides a wonderful opportunity for Thabiso and Mzwandle and I've been impressed with their zeal and positive attitude."

The opening round of matches in the Under-18 International Series is on Friday at Boland Landbou, near Paarl, where the SA Schools team will face Wales at 16:00. The first match is between the U18 teams of England and France and kicks off at 14:15.The second round of matches is scheduled for Tuesday, August 14 at Stellenberg High School in Durbanville, and the final round will take place at SACS in Newlands on Saturday, August 18.

Source: Sport24

