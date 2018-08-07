7 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Persons Sought to Assist Police in Theft Cases

press release

Port Shepstone Detective Service is requesting the assistance of the public in a case of theft where a 37-year-old woman from Murchison had visited a bank on Friday, 15 June 2018 at Port Shepstone when she was approached by an unknown woman on foot and an unknown man traveling in a white Hyundai i20. The suspect introduced himself as police officer, claiming to be investigating a case and needed to check if the money the woman was carrying was from the proceeds of a crime.

He further instructed both women to get into the vehicle. He then removed all the victim's cash which she had withdrawn from the bank as well as her cellphone before dropping her off in the Umbango area. The victim reported the incident to her bank and police. Other transactions were also made from her bank account thereafter. Initial investigations by police indicate that the man and woman were working together to deceive the victim after following her from the bank. We believe the persons in the attached pictures can possibly assist detectives in this case.

Anyone who has any information with regards to their whereabouts or identity is requested to contact Detective Constable Rowen Govender at SAPS Port Shepstone on 039 688 1090 or 076 465 5552.

Members of the public are reminded that police officials will not discuss a police investigation on the street. Police officers must be in a position to produce a valid appointment certificate proving that they are indeed police officials. We advise members of the public not to get into unknown vehicles with unknown persons under any circumstances. Always be aware of persons following you from a bank or standing close to you in the queue. Criminals often use similar methods to rob victims of cash. Always be vigilant and immediately contact police when you notice suspicious activities.

