7 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Second Suspect Arrested Opening a False Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Yesterday, Durban North SAPS arrested a 38-year-old suspect for defeating the ends of justice. The suspect alleged that on 3 August 2018, he had parked his vehicle near the M4 highway to pay workers at a local construction site. Whist walking towards them he was confronted by two armed men who pointed firearms at him, assaulted him and robbed him of a bag he was carrying as well as his cellphone. They allegedly fled with the bag containing cash in their getaway vehicle towards Durban.

A case of armed robbery was opened at Durban North police station for investigation. During the course of the police investigation the investigating officer soon established that the suspects' story did not correspond with evidence available and that he had opened a false case. Then he was charged for defeating the course of justice and he will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon. Communities are once again urged to refrain from opening false cases as valuable police resources are wasted and this puts a further strain on the limited resources at polices disposal.

South Africa

ANC Goes to Ground After New York Times Exposé On Deputy President Mabuza

While acting President David Mabuza was taking care of the country at the weekend while President Cyril Ramaphosa… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.