South Africa: Second Suspect Arrested Opening a False Case

press release

Yesterday, Durban North SAPS arrested a 38-year-old suspect for defeating the ends of justice. The suspect alleged that on 3 August 2018, he had parked his vehicle near the M4 highway to pay workers at a local construction site. Whist walking towards them he was confronted by two armed men who pointed firearms at him, assaulted him and robbed him of a bag he was carrying as well as his cellphone. They allegedly fled with the bag containing cash in their getaway vehicle towards Durban.

A case of armed robbery was opened at Durban North police station for investigation. During the course of the police investigation the investigating officer soon established that the suspects' story did not correspond with evidence available and that he had opened a false case. Then he was charged for defeating the course of justice and he will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon. Communities are once again urged to refrain from opening false cases as valuable police resources are wasted and this puts a further strain on the limited resources at polices disposal.