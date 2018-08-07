South Africa: Constable and Accomplices Up for Illegal Firearms and Stolen Vehicles

press release

Western Cape — Constable Nelson Sibabalo Sibali (47), attached to Bishop Lavis SAPS appeared at the local court on Monday alongside Thandizwe Mthembu (50), Sandiso Zamxaka (36), Lungisa Mabinza (36), and Lewis Thulani Dumezweni (28), for possession of unlicensed firearms and stolen vehicles.

The group was arrested over the weekend after a multidisciplinary team which included the Hawks' National Bureau for Illegal Firearm Control and Priority Violent Crime (NBIFCPVC), SAPS Flying Squad and K9 unit followed up on information received about an alleged stolen vehicle at an address in Bishop Lavis.

Members conducted a search at the premises and recovered two illegal pistols, one licensed pistol, and one assault rifle which was reported stolen at Peddie police station in March 2017. In addition a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Corolla reported stolen in Lansdown and Langa between July and August 2018 were also recovered.

The matter has been remanded to 6 September for bail application and further investigation by the Hawks continue.