Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa said on Tuesday that the trade union doesn't make threats. It will shut down Impala Platinum if the company proceeds with plans to axe 13,400 jobs. The union has done it before. Now it's up to negotiations to avoid another strike in an already crippled economy.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) warned it would go on strike at Impala Platinum (Implats) and any associated companies if the mining giant retrenches 13,400 workers under its broad two-year restructuring strategy.

Amcu represents over 70% of the unionised workforce in the platinum sector and dominates even further at Implats.

The company announced last week that it would stop operations at five Rustenburg shafts and cut its labour-intensive workforce to reform operations after not making a profit for the last six years amidst rising costs and a weakened platinum price.

The announcement has angered unions and the government. The company must now consult employees, unions, the department of mineral resources and the department of labour under regulations in the Labour Relations Act.

Implats is also required to consult under...