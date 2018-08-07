7 August 2018

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: New Member of the Electoral Commission Sworn In

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The President of the Republic, President Danny Faure, witnessed the swearing-in of a new member of the Electoral Commission of Seychelles, Mr Norlis Rose-Hoareau, during a swearing-in ceremony held at State House this morning.

Mr Rose-Hoareau was overseas during the swearing-in ceremony that was held last Friday. Similar to other members of the Electoral Commission, the President has appointed Mr. Rose-Hoareau from candidates proposed by the Constitutional Appointments Authority as prescribed in the Constitution.

During the ceremony, the newly appointed Commissioner took the Oath of Allegiance and the Official Oath.

Also present for the swearing-in ceremony was the Chairman of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, Mr Michel Felix, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Luciana Lagrenade, and member of the Electoral Commission of Seychelles, Mrs Veronique Alcindor.

Seychelles

Arrest Made in Northern Ireland in Connection to Assassination of Exiled Seychellois Politician Gerard Hoarau

A 77-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assassination of a Seychellois politician in London in 1985.… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Seychelles.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.