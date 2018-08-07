Seychelles: New Member of the Electoral Commission Sworn In

press release

The President of the Republic, President Danny Faure, witnessed the swearing-in of a new member of the Electoral Commission of Seychelles, Mr Norlis Rose-Hoareau, during a swearing-in ceremony held at State House this morning.

Mr Rose-Hoareau was overseas during the swearing-in ceremony that was held last Friday. Similar to other members of the Electoral Commission, the President has appointed Mr. Rose-Hoareau from candidates proposed by the Constitutional Appointments Authority as prescribed in the Constitution.

During the ceremony, the newly appointed Commissioner took the Oath of Allegiance and the Official Oath.

Also present for the swearing-in ceremony was the Chairman of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, Mr Michel Felix, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Luciana Lagrenade, and member of the Electoral Commission of Seychelles, Mrs Veronique Alcindor.