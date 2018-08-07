7 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Seek Public Assistance After Three Robberies Hit Kwanobuhle Within Five Hours

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police seek public assistance in solving three robbery incidents that occurred within five hours in KwaNobuhle between last night and early hours today.

The first incident occurred on Monday, 6 August 2018 around 20:40 where a complainant alleged that she was watching television with her cousin sister in the lounge of a house in Mkile Street, KwaNobuhle, when she heard someone knocking at the door. After she opened the door, three unknown men, one armed with a firearm stormed into the house. Suspects stole cash, a leather jacket and three cell phones before fleeing in a grey Toyota Avanza. No person was injured during the incident and the suspects are still at large. A case of house robbery was opened for investigation.

Another incident, on the same evening around 22:25, a complainant alleged that he stopped his blue Volkswagen Caddy with registration number HWT 574 EC in the driveway of his house in Makuleni Street, KwaNobuhle, when two men approached him. The two men pointed him with firearms and demanded vehicle keys. The suspects sped off with the vehicle. No person was injured during the incident and the suspects are still at large. A case of hijacking was opened for investigation.

The last incident occurred on Tuesday, 7 August 2018 around 01:30, a complainant alleged that she was asleep in her bedroom when a sound of force at the lounge door woke her. She went out of her bedroom, and managed to see two men, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a pistol. She then ran back and locked herself inside. Moments later, she saw that a television set, a cell phone and a play station were missing from the house. A case of house robbery was opened for investigation.

Police are urging anyone who may assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects in any of the above cases to contact the nearest police station or to share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

South Africa

ANC Goes to Ground After New York Times Exposé On Deputy President Mabuza

While acting President David Mabuza was taking care of the country at the weekend while President Cyril Ramaphosa… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.