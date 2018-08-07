South Africa: Police Seek Public Assistance After Three Robberies Hit Kwanobuhle Within Five Hours

press release

Police seek public assistance in solving three robbery incidents that occurred within five hours in KwaNobuhle between last night and early hours today.

The first incident occurred on Monday, 6 August 2018 around 20:40 where a complainant alleged that she was watching television with her cousin sister in the lounge of a house in Mkile Street, KwaNobuhle, when she heard someone knocking at the door. After she opened the door, three unknown men, one armed with a firearm stormed into the house. Suspects stole cash, a leather jacket and three cell phones before fleeing in a grey Toyota Avanza. No person was injured during the incident and the suspects are still at large. A case of house robbery was opened for investigation.

Another incident, on the same evening around 22:25, a complainant alleged that he stopped his blue Volkswagen Caddy with registration number HWT 574 EC in the driveway of his house in Makuleni Street, KwaNobuhle, when two men approached him. The two men pointed him with firearms and demanded vehicle keys. The suspects sped off with the vehicle. No person was injured during the incident and the suspects are still at large. A case of hijacking was opened for investigation.

The last incident occurred on Tuesday, 7 August 2018 around 01:30, a complainant alleged that she was asleep in her bedroom when a sound of force at the lounge door woke her. She went out of her bedroom, and managed to see two men, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a pistol. She then ran back and locked herself inside. Moments later, she saw that a television set, a cell phone and a play station were missing from the house. A case of house robbery was opened for investigation.

Police are urging anyone who may assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects in any of the above cases to contact the nearest police station or to share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.