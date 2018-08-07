7 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Sailesi to Re-Join Nyasa Bullets - Agree Personal Terms

By Mphatso John Sam - Mana

Former Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder and national team winger Dalitso Sailesi is set to rejoin Bullets after agreeing on personal terms with his former club.

Last year, Sailesi became the most expensive player in Malawi after he was bought by the Zambian Premier League side Lusaka Dynamos at K12 million.

However, he recently terminated his five-year deal with the club after it failed to pay him money amounting to K7.5million.

In an interview, Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya said that deal is waiting for Sailesi to get his international transfer certificate.

"Sailesi has indeed shown interest to rejoin Bullets, as of now we have agreed on his personal terms. But let me say he has not yet joined Bullets since he has not yet been cleared.

"Once he has been cleared, when we can say that now he has fully joined Bullets," he stated.

Meanwhile, Bullets appeal to the football disciplinary committee after Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in which they were slapped with a K7.2 million fine has flopped following fracas that occurred at the end of the Airtel Top 8 finals where they lost to Blue Eagles 1-0 on July 1, 2018 through Stuart Mbungue's last minute penalty kick.

The Peoples Team has being banned from participating in the next year's Airtel Top 8 Cup competition if they qualify.

