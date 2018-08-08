MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe says she was content with her performance in the just ended presidential election as she beat 17 men who were vying for the country's top job.

Khupe polled 45 573 of the national vote but was a distant third from her former ally Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance who garnered 2 147 436 votes while Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF triumphed with 2 460 463 votes.

There were three women who took part in the presidential race.

Speaking at her first media briefing since the July 30 elections in Harare Tuesday, the former deputy prime minister said the elections were free as citizens were allowed to freely cast their votes.

"I have participated in elections since 2000 and I can honestly say this was my first ever election where I have slept in my bed before and during the elections," she said.

She however questioned the credibility of the polls in some wards where she failed to get a single vote cast in her favour even when she was convinced her two election agents voted for her.

"We have a council candidate whose family voted for him but got a zero; my twins and family members went to vote for me but I got a zero at the polling stations they voted," Khupe said in an indirect claim the poll may have been rigged.

"I have raised these issues with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and I am waiting to hear from them and how they are going to deal with the issue."

The former Bulawayo legislator said ZEC was administratively disorganised in handling the just ended polls as there was very little time given towards voter education, something that may have been the reason behind the poll emerging with 70 000 of spoilt ballots.

"Nomination was not consistent as there were different standards and rules; public relations and communications was very poor and vote buying was openly done which was reported to ZEC and ZEC did nothing," she said.