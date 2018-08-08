Kenya: Referees on the Spot as League Enters Homestretch

Referees handling SportPesa Premier League (SPL) matches have been warned against incompetence as the 2018 campaign enters the homestretch.

In the past 21 days, increased cases of poor officiating have been reported to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited Referees' Committee by clubs.

Mathare United, Bandari, Gor Mahia and their rivals AFC Leopards being victims in recent matches.

The KPL Chief of Technical Services, Safety and Security GMT Ottieno acknowledges the deteriorating level, but accused the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) of inaction whenever notified on the same.

"KPL cannot suspend a referee, therefore since FKF are sleeping on the job when we've severally sent them clips of our matches, we are going to propose that we don't pay match allowances of incompetent referees in such scenarios," Ottieno told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

He added: "I've summoned some of the accused referees but few have turned up in my office. We are not going to entertain referees who let clubs lose a match due to their misinterpretation of the laws of the game."

In a rejoinder, FKF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Muthomi revealed steps taken to curb the rampant menace.

"Clubs have notified us about it and we are concerned for instance what happened over the weekend was indefensible. In such cases, the referees will not be assigned matches and we will also summon the appointment committees to sanction them," he said.

The past weekend for example was marred with controversy in matches staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

On Saturday, Nakumatt left it late to snatch aa 2-2 draw with champions Gor Mahia, albeit a controversial Harun Nyakha strike at the death that television replays showed was scored from an offside position to the disgust of Gor coach Dylan Kerr, who left the touchline in a huff after the final whistle.

On Sunday, Ingwe's Whyvonne Isuza, who was later sent off, converted a penalty at the half hour mark after Mathare defender James Situma was adjudged to have brought down Jafari Owiti inside the area, although replays showed the foul was committed outside the box.

The Slum Boys' coach Francis Kimanzi cut a frustrated figure at full time turning down a request for post-match interview as he retreated to the dressing room, while a section of the Mathare technical bench members confronted the match officials after the game.

On July 14, Ingwe's Nigerian striker Alex Orotomal was denied a goal after his penalty kick hit the underside before bouncing behind the goal line against Bandari, the tie ended 0-0.