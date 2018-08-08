Kenya: Wema Sepetu Opens Up On Her Infertility

Bongo star Diamond Platinumz's ex-girlfriend, Wema Sepetu, has finally come clean on why she cannot get pregnant.

Wema, who has for many years tried so hard to have a baby, has always said she suffers from a disease that is preventing her from getting pregnant.

But not anymore.

"Let me be open today so that people can know this, I am suffering from a disease, which causes my eggs (ovaries) to rapture and thus cannot be fertilized" Wema, who couldn't recall the name of the disease, disclosed.

The famous actress has been in the limelight since 2006 when she won the Miss Tanzania.

HER BUTT

She said she opened up because the diseases was the reason she travelled to India for specialized treatment, refuting claims that she went to fix her butt.

According to a Tanzanian fertility doctor Godfrey Chale, the disease she is suffering from is known as Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD).

In medical terms, PCOD is a hormonal disorder whose symptoms are enlarged ovaries containing multiple small cysts that prevent the ovaries from fertilizing.

The condition on Wema was diagnosed by India's specialized doctors and required an urgent operation to remove the cysts as it would have resulted in to Uterine cancer had Wema taken longer to seek treatment

She went on to disclose that she is currently on medication and expects to be fully recovered by next year when she will again try to get pregnant.