7 August 2018

Kenya: NTSA to Begin Phase II of E-Sticker Acquisition September

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will begin the second phase of the acquisition of e-stickers for motor vehicles undergoing new registration and inspection from next month.

In a statement, the authority pointed out that in this phase, all applications for motor vehicle transfers and duplicate logbooks will be required to have the e-sticker.

"With effect from 1st September 2018, the second phase will commence. All applications for motor vehicle transfers should have the e-sticker," it said.

It stated that the acquisition of the e-sticker is in accordance with the Traffic (Registration Plate) Rules, Legal Notice No.62 of 2016 gazettes in April 2016.

