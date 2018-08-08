7 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Reelforge to Monitor Online Advertising in Kenya After Inking Deal With Partner

Nairobi — Reelforge Media Intelligence, media monitoring and Research Company in Nairobi, has announced a partnership with Ones & Zeros to introduce online advertising monitoring to the advertising industry in Kenya.

The partnership will see marketers able to monitor their digital campaigns, generate reports on demand, and receive alerts on their campaigns' interactions, as well as monitor their competitors' activities and marketing strategies.

Reelforge Managing Director Sammy Lusiola said that the product will see Kenya become the first Sub-Saharan country to have an online advertising monitoring tool.

"This is especially important for the Kenyan market seeing that latest data from the Communications Authority shows that of the 36.1 million internet subscriptions in the country, 35.8 million are mobile data subscriptions. It means that most Kenyans access the internet using their mobile phones and this tool monitors the relevant access points," Lusiola added.

The service he said will be scaled up in the fourth quarter of 2018 to monitor adverts targeting internet users visiting websites via mobile phones.

Ones and Zeros Managing Director John Muthee said that with the increased spending in the digital space, Kenyan digital marketers can now track their digital campaigns through the service.

The service will be offered in Kenya and then rolled out to the rest of the East African region where Reelforge has a presence in.

