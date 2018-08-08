Kenya: Resilient Bandari Break Gor's Unbeaten Run

Nairobi — First half goals from Dan Guya and Yema Mwana saw Bandari break Gor Mahia's unbeaten Kenyan Premier League run with a 2-1 win at the Mbaraki Complex in Mombasa on Tuesday afternoon.

Gor Mahia pulled one back through Jacques Tuyisenge 13 minutes from time, but it was never enough to call for a comeback. Bandari had to finish the game with 10 men after Fred Nkata was sent off for a second yellow card.

Heading into the tie, Gor were on a run of 22 matches without defeat and had only dropped points on five occasions. However, Bandari under new coach Bernard Mwalala were determined to be the first to 'break Gor Mahia's virginity' and they did so with a pinch of style.

Heading into the tie, Gor boss Dylan Kerr fielded his strongest 11 having been given a scare in a 2-2 draw against Nakumatt over the weekend. The only difference was keeper SHabaan Odhoji who stepped in ahead of Boniface Oluoch who remains sidelined.

Ernest Wendo returned for the first time since the CECAFA Kagame Cup where he limped off with a hamstring strain and he partnered Humphrey Mieno in midfield.

K'Ogalo were shocked early with Guya heading the home side into the lead turning in a corner after 11 minutes, sending the home fans into frenzy while the green army of K'Ogalo was sent into stunned silence.

But the league leaders kept pushing hoping they would get the steering wheel back with Godfrey Walusimbi and George Odhiambo making inroads on the left, but their industry didn't provide much for the forwards led by Francis Mustafa.

It was Bandari however who would get their party going, Congolese import Yema Mwana sending them 2-0 up after 35 minutes.

The hosts should have added another one few minutes later when Darius Msagha broke off on the counter from the right beating Walusimbi to face Odhoji one on one, but he could not get the ball past the keeper with Mwana screaming for the ball in a better position.

Gor came back with determined hearts in the second half, looking to salvage their invincibility with at least a point.

Harun Shakava was the first to have a go at goal with a 65th minute stinging freekick from range but Bandari keeper Faruk Shikhalo proved equal to the task making a decent save.

From another set piece, this time taken by Francis Kahata, Gor had a chance to get the scoring on but the effort curled beyond the wall but wide.

Gor ultimately pulled one back through Jacques Tuyisenge in the 77th minute, but it was too little too late as Bandari managed to hold their own and get the three points.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men for the final few minutes of the game when Fred Nkata was given his marching orders for a second yellow card. Coach Mwalala made a change bringing in Siraj Mohammed to fill in the void at left back.