Kenya: Chidzuga, Mungatana Welcome Fourth Child

K24 Swahili news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga and former Member of Parliament for Garsen Danson Mungatana have welcomed their fourth child.

The TV presenter shared the good news on social media by posting a picture showing the feet of the new born baby girl.

"2months old baby Amal .Wenzio walikuja na sahani ela mwanangu wewe umekuja na hotpot.Mungu akulinde duniani na akhera inshallah. Kulia juu chini kuna moto," Ms Chidzuga captioned the photo.

The relationship between the former Garsen legislator and the TV siren has always been shrouded in mystery.

Mr Mungatana was first rumoured to be walking down the aisle with former Miss Kenya Cecilia Mwangi whom he also has a daughter.

Things however took a different turn when Ms Chidzuga came into the picture declaring herself as the only woman in Mungatano's life.