Kenya: KRU CEO Resigns, Replaced By Kamau

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chief executive officer Ronald Bukusi has resigned.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, KRU secretary general Oduor Gangla said KRU's Board of Directors have received Bukusi's resignation and have subsequently replaced him with Sylvia Kamau in acting capacity.

Kamau, who is the director-in-charge of Leagues and Fixtures, replaces Bukusi, who has served since February 2015.

Gangla said in a statement that Kamau, who has extensive experience in sports management, will hold the position until December 1, this year.

"The board will initiate a competitive recruitment process for the new Chief Executive and plans to fill the post during that period," said Gangla.

Gangla noted that Bukusi took over in 2015 at a time when the game faced massive governance challenges.

"Through his steadfast leadership, he has inculcated a sense of professionalism in the management of the game by entrenching an independent secretariat," said Gangla.

Gangla said some of Bukusi's major achievements during his tenure include Kenya Sevens' victory in Singapore Sevens leg of the World Rugby Series in 2016, the 2016 Rio Olympic Games participation by Kenya Sevens and Lionesses and the qualification of Kenya Lionesses to the Commonwealth Games and subsequent victory at Africa Women's Sevens.

"The board appreciates Bukusi for his service to the game and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours," said Gangla, and congratulated Kamau on her new appointment, adding that the rugby fraternity shall support her to achieve KRU's strategic plan of 2017 to 2021.

Kamau comes into office at a time when KRU has major activities including qualification for 2019 World Cup for Simbas, Safari Sevens, Lionesses' preparations for World Series qualifiers in March 2019.

"We appeal to all stakeholders to support Kamau as she steers the secretariat during this period. Kamau and Bukusi will work together towards a smooth and efficient transition in the coming weeks," said Gangla.