7 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KRU CEO Resigns, Replaced By Kamau

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chief executive officer Ronald Bukusi has resigned.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, KRU secretary general Oduor Gangla said KRU's Board of Directors have received Bukusi's resignation and have subsequently replaced him with Sylvia Kamau in acting capacity.

Kamau, who is the director-in-charge of Leagues and Fixtures, replaces Bukusi, who has served since February 2015.

Gangla said in a statement that Kamau, who has extensive experience in sports management, will hold the position until December 1, this year.

"The board will initiate a competitive recruitment process for the new Chief Executive and plans to fill the post during that period," said Gangla.

Gangla noted that Bukusi took over in 2015 at a time when the game faced massive governance challenges.

"Through his steadfast leadership, he has inculcated a sense of professionalism in the management of the game by entrenching an independent secretariat," said Gangla.

Gangla said some of Bukusi's major achievements during his tenure include Kenya Sevens' victory in Singapore Sevens leg of the World Rugby Series in 2016, the 2016 Rio Olympic Games participation by Kenya Sevens and Lionesses and the qualification of Kenya Lionesses to the Commonwealth Games and subsequent victory at Africa Women's Sevens.

"The board appreciates Bukusi for his service to the game and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours," said Gangla, and congratulated Kamau on her new appointment, adding that the rugby fraternity shall support her to achieve KRU's strategic plan of 2017 to 2021.

Kamau comes into office at a time when KRU has major activities including qualification for 2019 World Cup for Simbas, Safari Sevens, Lionesses' preparations for World Series qualifiers in March 2019.

"We appeal to all stakeholders to support Kamau as she steers the secretariat during this period. Kamau and Bukusi will work together towards a smooth and efficient transition in the coming weeks," said Gangla.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.