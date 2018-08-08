Kenya: AS Roma Seeking to Make Wanyama Their Big Signing of the Season

Italian Serie A side AS Roma are hoping to sign Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama from English club Tottenham Hotspur before the close of the current transfer window on Thursday.

This is according to reports on Italian online magazine La Repubblica.

The 26-year-old combative midfielder, who has been hit by a series of knee injuries, is seen by AS Roma as an alternative signing to Steven N'zonzi who is also wanted by Arsenal.

According La Repubblica, AS Roma had hoped to sign N'Zonzi over the summer but they have so far been unsuccessful after Arsenal joined the chase.

N'Zonzi, who plays for Spanish club Sevilla, is said to be keen on a return to the English Premier League over a move to Italy.

KNEE INJURY

As a result AS Roma are now reportedly eyeing Wanyama who only started eight league matches for Pochettino's side last season.

Wanyama, who is currently not a regular starter for Tottenham as it were when he arrived, played a total of 23 games last season with 11 coming on as a substitute.

Should the move to AS Roma materialize, Wanyama will have joined former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Juventus last month.

The homegrown star is currently sidelined with a knee injury that had him sit out four months of last season.

Wanyama first had the knee injury last August before suffering a thigh injury May this year. Last month, while on a pre-season tour with his club in the United States, he suffered a recurrence of the knee injury.