Kenya: 10-Man Bandari End Gor Mahia's Unbeaten Run

Champions Gor Mahia's 22 match unbeaten run in the 2018 SportPesa Premier League was brought to a halt on Tuesday after a 2-1 loss away to 10-man Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports Club.

Two first half goals from Dan Guya and Yema Mwana gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at halftime with K'Ogalo pulling one back late on through Jacques Tuyisenge.

The dockers were reduced to 10 men when fullback Fred Nkata received a second yellow with five minutes to play as the visitors piled the pressure.

The last time Gor lost in the league was in October 2017 when they went down 1-0 to Mathare United at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Gor remain perched at the top with 56 points from 22 matches but have three games in hand against second-placed Bandari who are now on 45 points.

Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala was a very happy man saying the win will automatically give the players the confidence to keep winning.

“I must commend all my players for playing the game with determination and team spirit. I also congratulate them for following my instructions and keeping their concentration levels high,” said Mwalala.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr blamed the defeat on poor defending.

“We didn’t really trouble their goalkeeper, we had few chances in the first half and we tried to change in the second half to get back into the game which we did. But you know, we have to look at it and say well done Bandari, they have done what a lot of people in Kenya want to do,” said Kerr.

Kerr has little time to cry as Gor's next match is on Friday against Posta Rangers at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.