7 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Taimur Malik Grabs Early Lead at Muthaiga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Larry Ngala

Windsor Golf Country Club's Taimur Malik took an early lead in the first round of this year's Kenya Junior Stroke play golf championship at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Tuesday.

Malik carded one over par 72 in the field of 51 players to lead by four shots from Limuru's Brian Njoroge, who posted five over par 76. Three players including newly crowned Mombasa Cup champion and the hot favourite for the girls' title Kellie Gachaga are also taking part in the annual junior tourney.

Others include boys' defending champion Mutahi Kibugu and home player Emmanuel Njogu.

The going was however tough for some including Muthaiga's Zubair Khan, who shot nine over par 80, with five others, firing 81 gross.

Steve Orinda, Victor Maiyo, Rishab Sagoo, Akshay Chandaria and Thika's Brian Omondi also struggled in the first round.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.