Kenya: Taimur Malik Grabs Early Lead at Muthaiga

Windsor Golf Country Club's Taimur Malik took an early lead in the first round of this year's Kenya Junior Stroke play golf championship at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Tuesday.

Malik carded one over par 72 in the field of 51 players to lead by four shots from Limuru's Brian Njoroge, who posted five over par 76. Three players including newly crowned Mombasa Cup champion and the hot favourite for the girls' title Kellie Gachaga are also taking part in the annual junior tourney.

Others include boys' defending champion Mutahi Kibugu and home player Emmanuel Njogu.

The going was however tough for some including Muthaiga's Zubair Khan, who shot nine over par 80, with five others, firing 81 gross.

Steve Orinda, Victor Maiyo, Rishab Sagoo, Akshay Chandaria and Thika's Brian Omondi also struggled in the first round.