4 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya's M Oriental Bank Distances Itself From Troubled Bank M Tanzania

By Nairobi

Kenya — Kenya's M Oriental Bank has dissociated itself from the struggling Bank M Tanzania, which is now under receivership due to serious liquidity issues.

In a statement, M Oriental Bak says it does not own Bank M.

"The correct position is that CBK gave an approval to M Holdings Limited - a Kenyan owned and registered company in 2016 to acquire up to 51% of M Oriental Bank Limited, however, they subsequently opted to only acquire 33.8 percent," reads part of the statement.

According to the Kenyan financier, Bank M Tanzania does not have shares in M Oriental Bank or its holding company, M Holdings Limited.

