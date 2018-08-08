8 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry to Open On-Site Daycare Center

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Betelhem Bedlu

Ministry of Industry (MoI) said that it would commence an on-site workplace daycare service to infants of its female employees so as to minimize their home and workplace burden, reduce parental anxiety and increase productivity at work.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Ministry's Gender Issue Office Director Eyerusalem Damete said that the daycare which becomes operational in the coming two months would have benefits for the Ministry and employees as it minimizes employees' absenteeism and turnover during postpartum period.

Supposing that a daycare at work place is somewhat a new experience and only few institutions, such as the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Metals and Engineering Corporation, have built so far, she said that other institutions should take the experience in order to create conducive work environment for their employees.

While mentioning the activities the Office has been undertaking to empower women, she said that back in the days; the education and training manual of the nation had allowed scholarships and school fee coverage for students who want to further their education at second degree level and above.

However, Mol has revised and improved the manual to benefit employees with educational achievements of different levels to further their education.

Benchmarking the best experience of Agriculture and Education Ministries, the Office has provided fully funded full-time scholarship for its employees.

As to her, Queens, National and Gage colleges are the institutions that are currently offering the scholarship for Ministry's employees.

Concurrent to this, the Ministry provides training packages in different areas depending on the gaps observed in the assessment done beforehand.

Ethiopia

The Power to Change Lies in Their Hands

July of this year saw the achievement of a reconciliatory milestone on the African continent. It was the time when two… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.