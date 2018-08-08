8 August 2018

Kenya: Ex-World Champion Nicholas Bett Dies in Nandi Road Crash

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
World 400 metres hurdles champion Nicholas Bett trains at Kasarani on January 24, 2017.
By Jeremiah Kiplang'at

Former 400m hurdles World Champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road crash in Nandi County.

Mr Bett died on the spot after the car he was driving veered off the road and landed in a ditch near Lessos along Eldoret-Kapsabet road on Wednesday morning.

Nandi Police Commander Patrick Wambani confirmed the death, saying preparations were being made to take the body to a nearby mortuary.

The commander added that the athlete hit a bump before losing control of his car at Sochoi near Lessos.

More follows.

