Kenya: Ex-World Champion Nicholas Bett Dies in Nandi Road Crash

Former 400m hurdles World Champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road crash in Nandi County.
Mr Bett died on the spot after the car he was driving veered off the road and landed in a ditch near Lessos along Eldoret-Kapsabet road on Wednesday morning.
Nandi Police Commander Patrick Wambani confirmed the death, saying preparations were being made to take the body to a nearby mortuary.
The commander added that the athlete hit a bump before losing control of his car at Sochoi near Lessos.
More follows.