Photo: VOA Ndebele

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe (file photo).

MDC-T leader and losing candidate in the just ended presidential elections, Thokozani Khupe has implored President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa to invite his 22 challengers to so he can gauge their input on how the country could best move forward as one and not in its current divided state.

Khupe was speaking to journalists in Harare Tuesday during her first press conference since she lost her bid to land the country's top job.

The former deputy prime minister said it was time locals buried their differences.

"In this light, the president-elect is advised to immediately after inauguration to call a meeting of the 22 candidates and give them an opportunity to speak to a common vision," she said.

In his campaigns, Mnangagwa was disdainful of what he referred to as small parties and their candidates.

Asked if she would accept an invitation to join a possible government of national unity headed by the Zanu PF leader, Khupe said this was nolonger relevant as Mnangagwa had told foreign media he has a two thirds parliamentary majority from which to draw members of his next cabinet.

But Khupe was adamant this was nolonger time for political hostilities in a country that has seen over a decade of economic strain and international isolation.

The outspoken politician suggested she may have been rigged in an election in which she came out with an insignificant 0,1 percent of the national vote.

She said that there were instances where she was said to have recorded zero votes in areas she was confident she had relatives and people who supported her cause.

Khupe said she was no pushover as she managed to defeat a lot of her competitors in a presidential election that was said to be a two horse race between Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa.

She however said her main concerns were far from becoming the country's next leader but to see whoever emerged winner taking the country forward.

"It should not be about Thokozani Khupe because I contested a presidential candidate and therefore I am supposed to be a president and no other person," she said.

She was emphatic her party will build from the two proportional representation MPs and two senators who emerged from the poll.