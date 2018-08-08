South Africa: Clare Wiese-Wentzel's Makeover TV Show Returns for a Second Season

Clare Wiese-Wentzel, daughter of South African business tycoon Christo Wiese, is back with another season of her much-talked about makeover TV show.

Mooimaak will return for a second season on kykNET (DStv 144) on Thursday, 9 August at 20:00 .

The show transforms the lives of ordinary South African women using the latest non-surgical cosmetic treatments, aesthetic dental procedures, make-up tips, new hairstyles, and a new wardrobe.

The second season will also include the latest trends in health, weight-loss, psychology, and meditation.

"This season promises to be more exciting, insightful, and inspiring than before," Clare said in a statement released by the Afrikaans TV channel.

She added: "For the first time we'll be meeting contestants in their own homes, where I'll also have the opportunity to chat to their family members."

