Newly-elected legislator for Gokwe Central Cde Victor Matemadanda has said he will work around the clock to develop Gokwe District, which he said was regarded as a "dumpsite" and a haven for witchcraft.

Gokwe has become synonymous with weird news and people from the district have often been in the media, mainly on issues to do with witchcraft and poverty.

In an interview, Cde Matemadanda said he was determined to change the negative perception about the people of Gokwe and will be initiating projects that uplift people's lives.

"It's pathetic that we as the people of Gokwe are always seen as backward," he said. "I have often heard people saying if you want a house maid go to Gokwe, if you want herd boy, go to Gokwe.

"The people of Gokwe are labelled names, so my mandate as the new MP for Gokwe Central will be to work hard to change this narrative."

Cde Matemadanda, who is also the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary-general, said the election period was now behind him and it was time to deliver and work for the people.

He said President Mnangagwa was clear on the need to put the economy first ahead of politics.

"The President is on record saying we must now put the economy ahead of everything," said Cde Matemadanda.

"The elections are now behind us and we should start working for the people and as for me, there is a great task ahead.

"The task is to uplifting the people of Gokwe so that they don't continue to be looked down upon as backward people."

Cde Matemadanda said he will be working closely with his counterparts in Gokwet to give the area a facelift.

"The beauty of it is that Gokwe was won by Zanu-PF and we will be putting our heads together to change this narrative that Gokwe is a place for housemaids or herd boys," he said.