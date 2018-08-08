8 August 2018

Zimbabwe: Cancer Screening Boost for Kadoma Health Centres

By Blessings Chidakwa

The City of Kadoma is set to have cervical cancer screening machines at all its health institutions after being inspired by the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.

The First Lady, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has been running a campaign against the disease that has seen thousands of women being screened for cervical cancer across the country.

Cervical cancer has become one of the biggest killer diseases in the world.

Former Kadoma mayor Councillor Muchineripi Chinyanganya recently said council had budgeted for the cancer screening equipment.

"In one of our full council meetings we resolved to allocate $4 000 for the procurement of cervical cancer screening equipment," he said.

The city also partnered a non-profit organisation to offer free cervical cancer screening in the city after the First Lady's visit to Mashonaland West province.

The First Lady toured Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital as part of her nationwide cervical cancer screening campaign and encouraged women to be screened tested.

Barely a month after the visit, Kadoma City's health department, through a partnership with a local NGO, started offering free cervical cancer screening at its various clinics across the city.

