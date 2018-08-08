South Africa: We Want the Heads of Hlongwa, Mahlangu, Marchers Tell Gauteng Legislature

analysis

On Tuesday lobby groups including the Treatment Action Campaign, SECTION27 and Corruption Watch marched on the Gauteng legislature in Johannesburg to demand the removal of former Gauteng health MECs Brian Hlongwa and Qedani Mahlangu from the ANC's provincial executive committee. Both stand accused of being partially to blame for the current state of the provincial health department.

One was in charge when nearly 150 psychiatric patients died after they were transferred to inadequately equipped facilities from Life Esidimeni. The other stands accused of facilitating corruption amounting to over R1-billion during his tenure. Both were MECs for health in Gauteng at the time. Now both are facing calls for their removal from their positions within the ANC provincial executive committee.

In 2016, the Gauteng health department ignored advice from families and experts and moved 1,711 mentally ill patients out of Life Esidimeni facilities and into NGOs or community care. In conditions described as torture, 144 patients died; 20 are still missing.

Mahlangu, former department head Dr Barney Selebano and former mental health...