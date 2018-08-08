8 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Moyane Dossier, Part 3 - How Moyane's SARS Illegally Paid R420m in Vat Refunds to the Guptas

By Pauli Van Wyk and Kyle Cowan

SARS illegally paid at least R420-million in tax refunds claimed by the Gupta companies into an attorneys trust account, to a shelf company and a shady businessman who was once involved in business with Tom Moyane's nephew. This came at a time when Bank of Baroda was reducing its Gupta exposure because they could no longer hide, nor stomach, the Guptas' money laundering activities. The scheme contravened the very laws SARS must administer. It is a crime of VAT fraud and money laundering directed by Oakbay CEO Ronica Ragavan, effected by dodgy business people and sanctioned by SARS. This is how SARS kept the Guptas in the money laundering business after the banks they abused slammed the door.

Much like the #GuptaLeaks is a snapshot of how the Gupta empire hijacked and repurposed the state machinery, the evidence collected by Scorpio and News24 now offers a snapshot of how the Gupta empire was kept in the game when they ostensibly struggled to be banked.

Previously, three dodgy VAT refund payments to a...

