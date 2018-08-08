South Africa: No Sign of a New Dawn in Relations Between SA and Zimbabwe

opinion

As a global middle-power, South Africa is arguably Zimbabwe's most influential neighbour and is thus expected to provide leadership in this precarious situation. One of the big questions is how South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will relate to his Zimbabwean peer, President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa.

On Monday, 30 July 2018, Zimbabwe held its first elections since the "peaceful" ousting of former President Robert Mugabe and the aftermath of the elections has been violent. Following the announcement of the governing Zanu-PF party winning a sweeping majority in Zimbabwe's parliament, demonstrators supporting the opposition party took to the streets of Harare on Wednesday, 1 August 2018, claiming that the election results were a sham. The government deployed the military, leading to clashed that have left at least six people dead and fourteen people injured. The elections were largely peaceful with the European Union mission observers noting that there was an "improved political climate, inclusive participation rights and a peaceful vote". However, the observers also found that "an unlevel playing...