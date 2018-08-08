Nigeria: Cholera Kills 11 in Kano

Cholera outbreak has resulted in the death of eleven persons in three villages located in Bebeji local government area in Kano state.

According to witness accounts, 47 persons affected by the ailment are currently receiving treatment at a private medical facility located close to the affected villages.

Comrade Ubale Dauda who supervised the rendering of volunteer services by members of the community who were mobilized to address the outbreak said as at the last count on Saturday, the remains of eleven persons who lost their lives after suffering from acute and excessive stooling and vomiting have been interred.

He said the severely affected villages are Kuki and Hayi due to lack of primary health care facilities,adding that that was responsible for huge number of loss of lives recorded so far.

The village head of Kuki, Mallam Tijjani said the outbreak has been reported to the district head of Bebeji, adding that appropriate health authorities have been put on notice.

The spokesman, Kano state Ministry of Health, Alhaji Ismail Gwammaja, when contacted said the ministry had not received any formal complaint about the outbreak of the disease in any part of the state.

He added that the ministry will dispatch health officials to investigate the case and with the mandate to act appropriately.