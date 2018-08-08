7 August 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Cholera Kills 11 in Kano

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulgafar Oladimeji

Cholera outbreak has resulted in the death of eleven persons in three villages located in Bebeji local government area in Kano state.

According to witness accounts, 47 persons affected by the ailment are currently receiving treatment at a private medical facility located close to the affected villages.

Comrade Ubale Dauda who supervised the rendering of volunteer services by members of the community who were mobilized to address the outbreak said as at the last count on Saturday, the remains of eleven persons who lost their lives after suffering from acute and excessive stooling and vomiting have been interred.

He said the severely affected villages are Kuki and Hayi due to lack of primary health care facilities,adding that that was responsible for huge number of loss of lives recorded so far.

The village head of Kuki, Mallam Tijjani said the outbreak has been reported to the district head of Bebeji, adding that appropriate health authorities have been put on notice.

The spokesman, Kano state Ministry of Health, Alhaji Ismail Gwammaja, when contacted said the ministry had not received any formal complaint about the outbreak of the disease in any part of the state.

He added that the ministry will dispatch health officials to investigate the case and with the mandate to act appropriately.

Nigeria

How State Security Boss Was Arrested

The plot was like that of a movie, leaving trained security and intelligence officials confused. At the end of it, Lawal… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.