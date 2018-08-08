8 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Reflection - a Male Gaze At the Women's March

By Nkateko Mabasa

When, on 1 August, women took to the streets across the country to march against Gender Based Violence, they sought to bring to the fore an issue prevalent in society and yet still considered taboo to talk about: the systematic domination of more than half of the population by the other half.

When the burnt body of Karabo Mokoena was discovered in a open veld near Corlett Drive doused in petrol and ignited with a tyre, it sparked national outrage when it was revealed in the South Gauteng High Court that it was her boyfriend who had done it.

Women across the country started sharing their rage and their personal stories through social media and blog articles, of incidents where they have been victims of abuse and rape at the hands of men, who are strangers, lovers and friends, and even family members.

