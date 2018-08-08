South Africa: We Are Far From Having Business Confidence Under David Mabuza's Leadership

analysis

If the ANC does not come to terms with the dark cloud that comes with deputy president David Mabuza and take the hardest decisions, we can kiss business confidence goodbye.

The article in the New York Times paints a very dark picture of the current government, which was supposed to boost business confidence after the removal of former president Jacob Zuma.

No matter how many speeches David Mabuza may give about radical economic transformation, his past will always cloud President Cyril Ramaphosa's promised new dawn of Thuma Mina (Send Me).

The article sheds lights on the realities of Mabuza's history and no matter how hard the ANC government may try to share a narrative of a prosperous, corruption-free South Africa, the outside world will always see corruption embedded in the second most powerful person in the country.

The question that remains is how will we rebuild business...