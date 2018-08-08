8 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: We Are Far From Having Business Confidence Under David Mabuza's Leadership

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By David Maila

If the ANC does not come to terms with the dark cloud that comes with deputy president David Mabuza and take the hardest decisions, we can kiss business confidence goodbye.

The article in the New York Times paints a very dark picture of the current government, which was supposed to boost business confidence after the removal of former president Jacob Zuma.

No matter how many speeches David Mabuza may give about radical economic transformation, his past will always cloud President Cyril Ramaphosa's promised new dawn of Thuma Mina (Send Me).

The article sheds lights on the realities of Mabuza's history and no matter how hard the ANC government may try to share a narrative of a prosperous, corruption-free South Africa, the outside world will always see corruption embedded in the second most powerful person in the country.

The question that remains is how will we rebuild business...

South Africa

U.S.$10.8 Million Powerball Winner Kept Ticket Safe in a Sock

An engineer from Mpumalanga who spent a mere R20 on a Powerball ticket has become the winner of the largest jackpot in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.