Nigeria: PHC Practitioners for Medical Training in Lagos

By Odiri Uchenunu-Ibeh

Primary Care Health (PHC) Practitioners who are the first point of call for persons living with diabetes have been penciled to participate in a two-day diabetes and hypertension series from Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, a private hospital with focus on the management of diabetes and other endocrine and metabolism conditions.

The medical director of the centre, Dr. Afoke Isiavwe, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos said the rate of amputation among Nigerians living with diabetes has been reported to be as high as 53.2 per cent of the number of people with foot ulcer in some centres.

Isiavwe said this makes diabetes foot the most common cause of non-traumatic amputation in the lower extremities in Nigeria and elsewhere in the world.

She said, "It is important to equip these group of healthcare workers with necessary skills in these two common conditions to detect initiate correct treatment and also know when to refer patients for further care."

The medical director also disclosed that the centre will host its Annual Diabetes Foot and Podiatry Workshop designed to equip Nigerian doctors, other health workers and people living with diabetes with basic knowledge and skills on diabetes foot care.

Isiavwe who is also the Coordinator of the Diabetes Podiatry Initiative Nigeria, said the workshop, the fifth edition, is being organised to stem the steady increase of diabetes foot, a major complication of diabetes mellitus, in the country.

She said, "The 2018 edition of the workshop will be conducted by international training faculty from the World Walk Foundation, Jamaican Chapter. People living with diabetes will receive free diabetes foot check during the period."

