8 August 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Kenya: Victims Remember US Embassy Bombing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenya and Tanzania observed Tuesday the 20th anniversary of al-Qaida's deadly bombings of U.S. embassies in those countries that marked the emergence of the militant group as a global security threat.

More than 250 people were killed and nearly 5,000 others injured in huge explosions that occurred minutes apart in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

Three years later, al-Qaida members would fly passenger planes into New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington, killing almost 3,000 people.

Victims' families and officials were reunited at a ceremony in a memorial park that was built on the site of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi. The ceremony, attended by U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec, featured the Nairobi Chamber Choir performing Kenyan and American national anthems and participants holding candles while the names of the victims were read.

A similar memorial service was scheduled in Dar es Salaam.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday "our partnership with our African allies remains stronger than ever."

Pompeo's deputy, John Sullivan, said Wednesday the anniversary is a reminder of the "bravery, heroism, compassion and sacrifice" of the victims and survivors and that U.S. "resolve is as strong today as ever" to defeat al-Qaida and other militant groups.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.