South Africa: Pumas Part Ways With Coach, Stonehouse Back in Charge

The Pumas have parted ways with coach Brent Janse van Rensburg , with Jimmy Stonehouse taking the reins ahead of the 2018 Currie Cup season.

The union announced the news via an official statement on Tuesday, saying that the agreement between the parties was "amicable".

"We regret to be losing the use of Brent's services," Pieter Burger, Pumas CEO, said.

"He has made a big contribution towards the Pumas success and the improvements made thus far. He wishes to explore other opportunities regarding his future, which we respect."

Janse van Rensburg did not open up on what his next move would be.

"I thank the Pumas for the opportunity provided to me," he said.

"The team is in a good space currently and the time is fitting now for me to consider other opportunities and decide upon said in the near future.

"There are a lot of systems that have been put in place with the team, continuity in the group, which they should take into the Currie Cup.

"I certainly am excited and positive about the potential of this team, what they can achieve and also the potential of the union."

The Pumas get their 2018 Currie Cup campaign underway on August 18 when they host Griquas.

Source: Sport24