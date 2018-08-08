As part of the commemoration of the International Youth Day, we celebrate South African actor Atandwa Kani who will be the voice for Mandela's Prison Letters.

Atandwa Kani is probably most easily recognised from his role in the Marvel Comic film Black Panther where he acted as the young King of Wakanda, King T'Chaka. Atandwa has been chosen to be the voice for 'Mandela's Prison Letters.' He plays young Madiba in 'Long Walk to Freedom,' directed by Justin Chadwick.

A Tweet posted by Nathi Mthethwa, South Africa's Minister for Arts and Culture, said: "We take this opportunity to congratulate celebrated Actor @AtandwaKani who was chosen to play the young Madiba in "Long Walk to Freedom" & has recently been selected to be the voice for 'Mandela's Prison Letters.' We are proud of you, keep flying the flag high! #IamTheFlag"

Atandwa was the Xhosa Assistant Dialect Coach and Actor for the film Black Panther. The South African actor nicknamed Prince of the Theatre moved to New York early this year to spread his wings. In an interview with Metro FM in the US, Atandwa said, "In reality, if I am going to forge a life for myself this side and I am insistent on keeping a South African accent, I am only going to play a refugee - the guy who gets shot in the head in the second scene. I am going to play general Mfumfu. I want much more than that."

Atandwa had called the Minister for Arts and Culture to show some appreciation and recognition for his representation of South Africa outside the continent in a Tweet he posted last month: "I played the young Madiba in "Long walk to Freedom", was the Xhosa Assistant dialect coach on Black Panther, now the voice of the new "Mandela's Prison Letters"... @NathiMthethwaSA Do I get a tweet??"

In Long Walk to Freedom, Atandwa appeared alongside Idris Elba. He also performed Sizwe Banzi is Dead in New York, directed by John Kani and did a South African tour of the show from 2015 to 2016. In 2016 he starred in a Film adaptation of Can Temba's book The Suit which won a SAFTA in 2017 for Best Short Film. The Film was part of the 19th Zanzibar International Film Festival and the Urban World Film Festival in New York.