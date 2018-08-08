Ethiopia: Public Should Work to Sustain Reform - Experts

Ethiopians should stand as one and curtail the act of anti-ethiopianism forces to ensure unity in diversity, establish a just society, build peaceful and united Ethiopia, experts said.

Students' Vice Dean with Arsi University School of Social Science and Humanities, Professor Gosa Setu said that synergy is a means to get along together with nations and nationalities and peoples living within the country and abroad, join hands and create one Ethiopian community.

Love, reconciliation and apology contribute a lot to reduce conspiracy, bring about reconciliation among various actors in the country and strengthen unity.

Ethiopianism could not be assured by a single group. It requires the participation of every individual citizen and political parties.

"Tolerance, peaceful co-existence, and mutual care are the values that cement our togetherness and bind us to the establishment of the prosperous Ethiopia which we longed for, more than anything," he explained.

As to him, the reforms- synergy, love, forgiveness and responsibility should also be exercised in security institution. Equally, periodic discussion and fast response needs to be facilitated to sustain the ongoing changes and uphold public's support to the reforms.

"Anti-reform forces have been attempting to reverse the ongoing reforms and create political and economic havoc.

They have created politically fabricated conflicts in some parts of the country. They also use economic sabotage as the other means to counter the reform. I am afraid to say that but I think the reforms is initiated and started without institutional strength to implement it," he opined.

Political Science and Diplomatic Relation Department Head with Dire Dawa University Faji Chala on his part said that the newly started reform is a fundamental step to veer the image of the country and build a nation which we aspire to see. That is why it has gained a great deal of support from the public.Since it is critical to improve nation's social, political and economic condition, all Ethiopians should provide their support and exert utmost effort to sustain this reform, he furthered.

Ethiopia is a home to around 80 nations and nationalities and peoples who have their own distinct history, culture and norms. And this national distinctness should be respected thoroughly to live together in harmony.

The government should work more in this regard. It should also bring to light anti-peace elements who are behind against the reform, so as to curb their destructive action and lead the nation into a new direction, Faji underscored.