Namibia: Convicted Man Freed Due to Flawed Trial

TWO High Court judges have highlighted the importance of the right to have legal representation with a decision to set aside the conviction and sentence of a man who went through a flawed trial on a charge of attempted rape.

The actions of the magistrate who dealt with the case of a Karibib resident accused of attempted rape were "grossly irregular" when the magistrate refused to give the accused, Romarius Shilongo (23), more time to get legal representation for his trial, judges Alfred Siboleka and Naomi Shivute found in an appeal judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court last week.

A serious and material misdirection occurred when magistrate Unchen Konjore refused to postpone Shilongo's case to enable his chosen defence lawyer to be present for his trial, judge Siboleka stated in the court's judgement. With judge Shivute agreeing with his decision, judge Siboleka ordered that Shilongo's conviction and sentence were set aside, and that he had to be released from custody immediately.

After a trial during which a defence lawyer did not represent Shilongo, magistrate Konjore convicted him of indecent assault and sentenced him to two years' imprisonment in August last year.

Shilongo was arrested on 27 May last year on a charge of attempted rape.

Having been informed of his rights to legal representation when he made a first appearance in the Karibib Magistrate's Court two days after his arrest, he indicated he would be conducting his defence, without being represented by a lawyer.

By the time he made his second court appearance, on 20 June last year, Shilongo had had a change of heart, though, and informed the magistrate Windhoek-based defence counsel Jan Wessels would represent him.

By agreement between the public prosecutor and Wessels, who was not in court for Shilongo's second appearance before the magistrate, the case was to be postponed to 10 July last year so that a trial date could then be set. However, the magistrate - apparently eager to ensure that the wheels of justice move with speed - instead postponed the case to 17 July for his trial to start.

Wessels was not available on 17 July, however, and when Shilongo told the magistrate that he wanted his case to be postponed to a date when his lawyer was available, she dismissed that request, and ordered that his trial should proceed. That was a serious error on the part of the magistrate, judge Siboleka indicated in the appeal judgement.

He stated: "The accused has a right to legal representation at any stage of the proceedings, and irrespective of whether he has already told the court that he will defend himself on the matter. The court before whom such an accused is appearing is legally bound to respect that choice."

The magistrate disregarded information that the prosecutor and Wessels had agreed to have the case postponed to 10 July last year to determine a trial date, and that conduct alone was "so grossly irregular" that everything following from that point in the case could not be allowed to stand, judge Siboleka said.

Wessels represented Shilongo in the appeal. Felistas Shikerete-Vendura represented the state.