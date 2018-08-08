Ethiopia: Utility Tables New Tariff for Discussion

The Ethiopian Electric Utility yesterday tabled new electricity tariff for discussion.

The Utility held discussion with participants drawn from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopian Railway Corporation, Banks and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Water, Irrigation and Electricity Minister Eng. Seleshi Bekele said that there were no amendments of tariff after 2005 which resulted in depilating profit earnings. The Company has earned 1.2 billion birr, down by 3.1 billion birr from what it should have generated.

The country's electricity tariff stands 0.018 USD in per kilo watt in an hour, the lowest compared to other African countries.

In terms of USD, Sudan Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda charge 5, 8, 15, 18 and 25cents per kilo watt in an hour respectively. This begs for revision of tariff, added Eng. Seleshi.

Participants also raised question with regard to the degree of quality services delivery, power disruption and blackout, and representative of Utility provided response.