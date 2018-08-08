Namibia: Karasburg School Sodomy Claims Still Under Investigation

A PRELIMINARY investigation into the alleged sodomy of 15 boys at the Ernst Jagger Combined School hostel at Karasburg by four other hostel mates will be completed before the end of the current semester, //Karas education director |Awebahe ||Hoëseb said yesterday.

The investigation was launched last month after one of the victims complained to the hostel supervisor of being sexually molested by hostel mates.

"The matter is still under investigation," ||Hoëseb said, adding that two officials from the regional education office had been tasked with conducting it.

He said some parents of the victims have opted to open criminal cases against the alleged culprits, while others have decided to wait for the outcome of the investigation by the education authorities.

||Hoëseb stressed that the sodomy allegations needed to be investigated, saying the health and social services directorate has also been brought in to deal with the matter.

"It would be an unwise move to take action simply because an allegation was made, which was sensationalised by the media," he replied to a question on what actions have been taken against the alleged culprits following an investigation by the school management.

The Namibian last month reported that Ernst Jagger Combined School principal Godrieb Hashipala had said an investigation by school management had found that boys in Grades 2 to 5 had been subjected to sexual abuse since March this year.

The alleged perpetrators were accused of sexually abusing their victims after 23h00 when the hostel lights went out, explained the principal.

Hashipala said the investigation also found that some victims were bribed with bread and snacks in exchange for sex, while others were raped.

However, ||Hoëseb yesterday said he was not aware of any other investigation, apart from some "questioning of pupils, and writing about the alleged incidents by some pupils".

"A preliminary investigation is done on the basis of a set terms of reference. What I got were eyewitness reports and minutes of the school board meeting, where the matter was discussed, with recommendations," he stated.

"What were the terms of reference of the investigation of the school management? Who set those terms?" ||Hoëseb asked.

He said he could not reveal the recommendations of the school board because the matter was still under investigation.

//Karas police regional crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo on Monday said statements would be taken from the boys who were allegedly sodomised after social workers had counselled them.

He said depending on what the victims tell them, criminal charges could be brought against the implicated boys.