Namibia: Free Trade Committee to Be Established

INFORMATION minister Stanley Simataa last week said the government will establish a committee to facilitate the implementation of the Africa continental free trade agreement.

Simataa made the announcement at a media briefing on resolutions taken during last Tuesday's Cabinet meeting in Windhoek.

The committee would be tasked with assessing existing and envisaged national structures, and to make appropriate recommendations to the trade and industrialisation ministry.

The trade and industrialisation ministry has been directed to undertake national consultations on the products to be designated as sensitive, and those to be excluded from liberalisation.

These consultations would sensitise the business sector and general society about the continental free trade agreement signed by all African states during the 10th African Union heads of state summit last month.

The AfCFTA agreement is expected to remove barriers to trade, such as tariffs and import quotas, to allow the free flow of goods and services between African countries.

The agreement will also compel participating countries to increase their manufacturing capacity in order to export goods.

Another decision taken during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting was to direct the environment ministry to develop "bankable programmes and projects" in order to be able to utilise about N$180 million which the ministry received from the Global Environment Fund last month.

Such projects, Simataa said, will be aimed at strengthening climate change resilience, conserve and sustainably manage biodiversity, and prevent land degradation, as well as restore degraded land.

The Namibian reported last month that N$13,4 million will be spent on climate change mitigation, while N$84 million will be for programmes aimed at biodiversity management.

Over N$88 million will be spent on projects to combat land degradation.

Simataa, however, said the government has become aware that grant funds were mostly misused on consultancy services, rather than on the intended purpose of enhancing resilience and mitigation efforts.

He stressed that the government needed to stop sourcing consultancy services that take up "too much and leave little for the intended projects to be implemented".

"We have learnt a lesson from such experiences in the past, and I hope that it would not be the same again. We should in fact avoid the so-called consultants in order to be able to use the money for the intended purposes," he reiterated.

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta last month said the funds would also be spent on the development of wildlife-based tourism.

"This will include interventions to mitigate the cost of living with wildlife being borne by communities, as well as interventions to enhance the benefaction of communities from the tourism sector," he said.

Since 1998, Namibia has implemented over 30 national projects, worth over N$960 million, and has participated in 34 regional and global projects.

Environmental Investment Fund spokesperson Lazarus Nafidi told The Namibian that the funds would only be available when the environment ministry has developed projects.