South Africa: Controversial Cop Nkosana 'Killer' Ximba Appointed Ekurhuleni Mayor's Security Chief

Controversial cop Nkosana "Killer" Ximba has been appointed as Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina's security chief.

"Yes, he has been appointed," Masina's spokesperson Gugu Ndima told News24 on Tuesday.

It is not yet clear when he was appointed and if he has begun his duties.

Ximba is one of South Africa's most controversial police officers and a long-time confidante of disgraced Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Ximba was a community constable at the Vosloorus police station when he and two other police officers allegedly committed murder, assault and kidnapping on Mdluli's instruction.

According to a Mail & Guardian report, Mdluli was with the Vosloorus detective branch from 1981 and by 1999 had been promoted to senior superintendent.

Ximba was stationed at the same police station at the time of Oupa Ramogibe's (the man who allegedly had an affair with Mdluli's lover Tshidi Buthelezi) death in February 1999. Both men were later arrested in connection with his death.

A month later, following Mdluli's recommendation, Ximba became a constable.

In 2001, Ximba was investigated for possessing an unlicensed firearm, however, the docket went missing. He resigned from the force in 2005 but applied to be reappointed in 2007.

City Press previously reported in 2015 that the Ximba, who arrested and interrogated convicted Czech drug dealer Radovan Krejcir, had a criminal record, a history of torture claims and, according to the police service itself, was unfit to be a police officer.

Krejcir previously said Ximba allegedly used a taser and plastic bag to torture him after his arrest.

At the time, the publication also said it was in possession of a 2007 police report which stated that Ximba was "not fit" to be a police officer and that his presence in the force "bodes badly for the future".

The Mail & Guardian report also reported that in 2008, Ximba was transferred to crime intelligence and in March 2010 promoted from constable to colonel.

