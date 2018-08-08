South Africa: Off-Duty Policewoman Overnight Hero After Chasing Crooks in Own Car

A policewoman from Alexandra, Johannesburg is fast becoming a celebrated hero on social media after she pursued a suspicious vehicle while off duty on Friday afternoon.

According to a post on the Facebook group, "Police Pics and Clips", Constable Nkele Mbatha of the Sandringham police station noticed a suspicious-looking car driving recklessly on the corner of Rooseveldt and 8th Road in Alexandra while on her way home after her shift ended at 16:00.

She then pursued the vehicle in her own car while calling for back-up.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Captain Mohlaume Mamabolo told News24 Mbatha followed the car until the suspects crashed into a barrier and another car. By this time, back-up had arrived, but the suspects, two men, fled the scene.

"Constable Mbatha managed to recover stolen items such as plasma TVs, as well as housebreaking equipment," Mamabolo said.

Facebook was abuzz and many people praised Mbatha's actions.

"She could have decided to go on with her routine as we all do on our off days, but she put her life in danger responding to the call of duty, and to uphold the oath she took that she will serve and protect.

"[During] Women's Month and [all] 365 days of the year, [Constable] Mbatha is my hero and she is worth this recognition," Police Pics and Clips posted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the post had been shared 200 times and had received nearly 900 "likes".

Many Facebook users also commented and praised Mbatha.

"Well done, we need more like you," Cathy Roux commented.

Nobuhle Virgie commented: "Uyimbokodo, siyabonga (You are a rock, thank you] dear."

Sandringham station commander Colonel Lindani Ndlovu said he and the rest of the staff appreciated Mbatha's dedication and added that he "was proud" of her.

Source: News24