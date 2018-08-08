Ethiopia: Many Tourists Have Been Flowing to Ethiopia - Ministry Announces

The numbers of foreign tourists that come to Ethiopia have been increasing from day to day, according to Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Culture and Tourism Minister Fozia Amin said that the number of tourists that visit Ethiopia have been increasing following the current new reform that is initiated in the country. "By its nature, tourism needs peace, security, and stability more than any other industry.

And the relative peace and security that is ensured in the country within the past three, four months has contributed in the spike of tourist numbers."

The Minister called on all citizens to contribute their part in enhancing and maintaining this peace and stability by standing with the security forces. "We need to protect our security by using our cultural conflict resolution mechanism", she added.

Further, Fozia stated that the Ministry has been taking measurements to register all heritages found in different parts of the country, although the registration is not yet over.

Ethiopia has extensive and diverse natural, historical and cultural heritages, dates back to thousands of years. In this regard, rregistering is a prerequisite task to promote preservation and protection of nation's cultural and natural heritages and reverse loss.

Fozia also stated that despite the works done to repair damaged heritages; it is not at the desired level yet.

With regards to recovering lost heritages, she indicated that the Ministry has started restitution process of the country's cultural heritage by collaboratively working with Ministry of Foreign affairs and Ethiopian embassies abroad.

As to her, the ongoing protection of tourist destinations has been properly undertaking and nothing can harm the security of tourists as the Ministry evaluates the stability around the destination of tourism.

Buzena Alkedir, State Minister of the Ministry, for his part said that the Ministry has been working to develop and promote the culture of the country through different techniques including through the use of Ethiopian Airlines.

He also pointed out that the Ministry is enhancing community-based protection and conservation works in a bid to protect tourist heritages and parks; and awareness creation activities are already underway to this end.

In addition to community-based protection and conservation of heritages, he said, the Ministry has been working in collaboration with different universities by conducting problem solving studies to solve any of the sector's challenges through scientific ways.

As a future direction, the Ministry will take measures to tackle harmful traditional practices and cultural invasion, the State Minister noted.