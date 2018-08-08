Kenya: Nakuru Health Officials Allay Fears of Hepatitis a Outbreak

Photo: Faustin Niyigena/The New Times

Nakuru County health officials have allayed fears of a possible outbreak of hepatitis A in a number of schools prior to the start of the August holidays.

Some pupils in various primary schools showed symptoms which include stomach pains, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and fever.

While dismissing the reports on the possible spread of the disease, Nakuru County Public Health Officer Samuel King'ori said the samples taken from the suspected cases turned out negative.

"We took samples from water and other suspected areas [which] were taken to the laboratories in Nairobi [and the tests] turned out negative," said Mr King'ori.

Nakuru Level Five Hospital Medical Superintendent Joseph Mburu said no case was reported there.

"The disease is very contagious and is usually contained through quarantine and if there was an outbreak it could have spread very fast," said Dr Mburu.

Other symptoms of the disease include joint pains.

The disease spreads through contaminated food and water or close person-to-person contact.