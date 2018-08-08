7 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli to Host Museveni in One Day State Visit

By Khalifa Said

Dar es Salaam — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is expected pay a one-day state visit to Tanzania on August 9, 2018.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said in a statement that the purpose of the visit is to cement the existing historical ties between the two East African nations.

Museveni will be hosted by his counterpart, Tanzanian President John Magufuli and the two are expected to hold private talks at State House.

The talk will be followed by a State House luncheon courteously prepared for President Museveni.

Museveni and his delegates are scheduled to leave Tanzania on the same day, August 9, 2018, going back to Uganda.

