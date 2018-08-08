South Africa: Hlaudi Motsoeneng's Lawyers to Present Closing Arguments to CCMA

7 August 2018

News24Wire

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he cannot predict what the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will decide after his lawyers present closing arguments.

"What I know is that my legal team is ready, and I am happy with the work they have done but I do not want to predict what the commissioner will decide. I need to respect the CCMA processes," Motsoeneng told News24 on Tuesday.

On Thursday, August 15, Motsoeneng's lawyers are expected to argue before the CCMA why his dismissal from the SABC should be set aside. He added that he would only announce his next move once proceedings had been finalised.

Motsoeneng was fired by the public broadcaster in June 2017 after an internal disciplinary hearing found him guilty of misconduct. His contract was terminated.

Advocate Nazeer Cassim chaired his hearing. His findings included that Motsoeneng showed little regard for his contract.

Motsoeneng then took a case of "unfair dismissal" to the CCMA.

In 2017, the Labour Court also found Motsoeneng liable for the legal costs associated with the case regarding the public broadcaster's controversial ban on the broadcasting of protest action.

The ban led to eight journalists being fired after they protested Motsoeneng's decision.

In June he said he would be taking his punitive cost order, by the Supreme Court of Appeal, for him to pay the legal fees of the respondents (SABC journalists) to the Constitutional Court.

