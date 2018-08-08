7 August 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: President Isaias Held Talks With Senior Ethiopian Delegation

Photo: Screenshot
The flag of the Oromia region.

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with senior Ethiopian delegation composed of Mr. Lemma Megersa, President of the Oromia Region, and Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia.

The meeting that was held on 6 August at the State House was focused on the implementation of the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship that was signed on 9 July between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

The two sides also discussed on the developments prevailing in the Horn of Africa.

The objective of the visit of the Ethiopian delegation was to discuss with the leaders of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

