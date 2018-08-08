Eritreans and Ethiopians in Khartoum Rally in Support of Peace Deal

Asmara — Eritreans and Ethiopians in Khartoum and its environs have jointly expressed support for the joint peace and friendship agreement signed by Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July in Asmara.

At the rally that was organized by the communities of Eritrea and Ethiopia on 3 August, thousands of citizens of both countries expressed support to the historic agreement reached between President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed to normalize relation and they pledged to play due part for its success.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan, noting that the agreement the two countries reached will help make up years of lost opportunities of cooperation and partnership, reminded all citizens to play due part to that effect.

Expressing his conviction that the peace deal the two leaders reached without the involvement of a third party will ensue sustainable solution, the Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of Ethiopia in Sudan, Mr. Amsalu Hatie said that the peaceful rally both Eritreans and Ethiopians in Khartoum have conducted in support of the peace deal attests to the desire of the two peoples for peace and cooperation.

Besides the rally, the communities of Eritrea and Ethiopia in Khartoum and its environs have handed over Letter of Support to the Charge d'Affairs of both countries' Embassies expressing their support to the peace and friendship agreement.