7 August 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritreans and Ethiopians in Khartoum Rally in Support of Peace Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritreans and Ethiopians in Khartoum and its environs have jointly expressed support for the joint peace and friendship agreement signed by Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July in Asmara.

At the rally that was organized by the communities of Eritrea and Ethiopia on 3 August, thousands of citizens of both countries expressed support to the historic agreement reached between President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed to normalize relation and they pledged to play due part for its success.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan, noting that the agreement the two countries reached will help make up years of lost opportunities of cooperation and partnership, reminded all citizens to play due part to that effect.

Expressing his conviction that the peace deal the two leaders reached without the involvement of a third party will ensue sustainable solution, the Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of Ethiopia in Sudan, Mr. Amsalu Hatie said that the peaceful rally both Eritreans and Ethiopians in Khartoum have conducted in support of the peace deal attests to the desire of the two peoples for peace and cooperation.

Besides the rally, the communities of Eritrea and Ethiopia in Khartoum and its environs have handed over Letter of Support to the Charge d'Affairs of both countries' Embassies expressing their support to the peace and friendship agreement.

Eritrea

President Isaias Held Talks With Japanese Delegation

President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with Japanese delegation led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr.… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.